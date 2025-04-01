New Amendments in Waqf Bill Ignite Heated Parliamentary Debates

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to ignite discussions in the Lok Sabha as Union Home Minister Kiren Rijiju announces its introduction post-Question Hour on Wednesday. After a Business Advisory Committee meeting, an eight-hour discussion period was agreed upon, with possibilities for extension, ensuring each political party can express views.

Despite Rijiju's assurance of inclusive dialogue, opposition criticisms grow louder. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi leads a boycott, accusing the government of suppressing democratic voices. He insists the legislative process must allow comprehensive debates, especially on issues demanding attention like the President's rule in Manipur.

The amendment aims to reform the Waqf Act, 1995, addressing outdated administrative structures and corruption allegations. By redefining waqf roles and leveraging technology for better record management, the bill strives to enhance the effectiveness of Waqf boards in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)