New Amendments in Waqf Bill Ignite Heated Parliamentary Debates

Union Home Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be introduced in Lok Sabha with an eight-hour discussion period. It aims to improve waqf property management. Opposition parties have expressed strong discontent, labeling the legislative move as undemocratic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:52 IST
Union Home Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to ignite discussions in the Lok Sabha as Union Home Minister Kiren Rijiju announces its introduction post-Question Hour on Wednesday. After a Business Advisory Committee meeting, an eight-hour discussion period was agreed upon, with possibilities for extension, ensuring each political party can express views.

Despite Rijiju's assurance of inclusive dialogue, opposition criticisms grow louder. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi leads a boycott, accusing the government of suppressing democratic voices. He insists the legislative process must allow comprehensive debates, especially on issues demanding attention like the President's rule in Manipur.

The amendment aims to reform the Waqf Act, 1995, addressing outdated administrative structures and corruption allegations. By redefining waqf roles and leveraging technology for better record management, the bill strives to enhance the effectiveness of Waqf boards in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

