Revolutionizing Irrigation: Andhra Pradesh Leads with Micro Solutions

Andhra Pradesh has been a trailblazer in micro irrigation, covering an impressive 96.97 lakh hectares since the launch of the Per Drop More Drop (PDMD) scheme in 2015-16. This initiative was highlighted in a recent parliamentary session, shedding light on its substantial impact.

Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur, responding to the Lok Sabha, revealed that Tirupati district alone has seen 20,819 hectares benefitted from PDMD, with 19,272 farmers gaining since the scheme's inception. The government offers significant subsidies, emphasizing support for small, marginal farmers, and minority communities.

Moreover, the drive towards water conservation has encouraged a shift from traditional crops to water-efficient alternatives like millets, pulses, and maize, especially in water-stressed regions. This strategic move, under the state's Crop Diversification Program, promotes sustainable agriculture and resource conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)