Breaking Barriers: Ukrainian Women Drive Change Amidst War

In the midst of Ukraine's struggle with the ongoing war against Russia, women are stepping into roles traditionally held by men. With many Ukrainian men called to the front lines, this gender-based shift is prompting significant social change.

Agronomy student Kateryna Koliadiuk, once uncertain about piloting a tractor, now confidently operates the massive machine. Her transformation mirrors a broader national trend where women, driven by necessity and supported by government initiatives, are breaking into sectors like construction and mining, where their presence was formerly rare.

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko remarked on this evolving mindset. With Ukrainian businesses seeking to rebuild in the wake of Russia’s invasion, women like Iryna Ostanko and Yulia Skitchko are entering various industrial fields, challenging stereotypes and helping to stabilize Ukraine's economy.

