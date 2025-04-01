Left Menu

Tragedy in Banaskantha: MP Labourers Lose Lives in Firecracker Explosion

A devastating explosion at a firecracker godown in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has claimed 18 lives, mostly workers from Madhya Pradesh. Authorities are in action, with Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister expressing condolences and promising assistance. Rescue and investigation efforts are ongoing as officials work to uncover the incident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:52 IST
Tragedy in Banaskantha: MP Labourers Lose Lives in Firecracker Explosion
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a firecracker godown in Gujarat's Banaskantha district became the epicenter of a devastating explosion, claiming 18 lives. Many of the victims hailed from Madhya Pradesh, prompting heartfelt condolences and immediate assistance pledges from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The Chief Minister announced that his government is in constant communication with authorities in Gujarat to ensure the victims' families receive full support.

The explosion, which occurred in the Deesa area on Tuesday morning, led to the catastrophic collapse of the godown's structure, trapping several workers inside. With rescue operations underway, authorities are tirelessly working to assess the situation and clear the debris. Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana confirmed that legal action is being initiated under Section 304 for negligence, ensuring accountability for the tragic loss of life.

District Collector Mihir Patel provided updates on the rescue efforts, noting that debris clearance is ongoing. The administration had initially retrieved 13 bodies, with four individuals suffering injuries. Those injured are receiving treatment at local hospitals. The tragic incident has centered attention on the critical need for safety measures in the handling and storage of firecrackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025