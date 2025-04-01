Tragedy in Banaskantha: MP Labourers Lose Lives in Firecracker Explosion

In a tragic turn of events, a firecracker godown in Gujarat's Banaskantha district became the epicenter of a devastating explosion, claiming 18 lives. Many of the victims hailed from Madhya Pradesh, prompting heartfelt condolences and immediate assistance pledges from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The Chief Minister announced that his government is in constant communication with authorities in Gujarat to ensure the victims' families receive full support.

The explosion, which occurred in the Deesa area on Tuesday morning, led to the catastrophic collapse of the godown's structure, trapping several workers inside. With rescue operations underway, authorities are tirelessly working to assess the situation and clear the debris. Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana confirmed that legal action is being initiated under Section 304 for negligence, ensuring accountability for the tragic loss of life.

District Collector Mihir Patel provided updates on the rescue efforts, noting that debris clearance is ongoing. The administration had initially retrieved 13 bodies, with four individuals suffering injuries. Those injured are receiving treatment at local hospitals. The tragic incident has centered attention on the critical need for safety measures in the handling and storage of firecrackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)