Madhya Pradesh Achieves Milestone in Industrial Dues Payment

In a significant development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday outlined the state's industrial advances, claiming MP as the country's sole state to settle all industrial unit dues. Addressing ministers in Bhopal's Mantralaya, CM Yadav underscored the state's unprecedented leap towards full industrial compliance.

The Chief Minister detailed extensive financial commitments, highlighting payments of Rs 3100 crore to large industrial units and Rs 2162 crore to MSME sectors in 2024-25. An additional Rs 1777 crore in Direct Benefit Transfer incentives would benefit over 2500 industrial entities, marking a notable stride in economic policy.

Furthermore, CM Yadav touched on educational and technological fronts, launching the 'School Chale Hum' campaign and announcing the IT Conclave set for April 27 in Indore. The conclave will attract 200 companies, enhancing MP's IT landscape. He also unveiled assistance measures for industrial working women's housing and wheat procurement initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)