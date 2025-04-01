Left Menu

RBI Report: 98.21% of ₹2000 Notes Returned to Banks

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday revealed that 98.21% of the Rs 2000 banknotes have been returned to the banking system. Originally, Rs 3.56 lakh crore was in circulation, which has decreased significantly. The facility to deposit or exchange these notes remains accessible at the RBI issue offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Tuesday that a staggering 98.21% of the Rs 2000 banknotes have been returned to banks. This development follows the May 19, 2023 decision to withdraw these banknotes from circulation.

Initially, the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation stood at Rs 3.56 lakh crore as of May 19, 2023. By March 31, 2025, this figure plummeted to Rs 6,366 crore, indicating a successful return process.

RBI provided ample facilities for the public to return these notes, with banking branches open for deposits until October 7, 2023. Presently, RBI's 19 issue offices continue to accept them for deposit, ensuring the ₹2000 notes remain legal tender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

