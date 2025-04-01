India's Renewable Energy Surge: A 35% Leap Forward

In a pivotal press briefing, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi spotlighted India's substantial advancements in the renewable energy arena over the last financial year. He emphasized that the sector achieved unparalleled growth, adding a record 25 gigawatts, or a staggering 35% increase, compared to the prior year.

Joshi revealed that the solar energy sector experienced an extraordinary 38% growth, with capacity soaring from 15 gigawatts to a robust 21 gigawatts in the last financial cycle. The minister proudly noted that India surpassed the 100 gigawatt milestone in solar power, now standing at 103 gigawatts.

Addressing future sustainability efforts, Joshi announced a significant policy shift starting FY26. The government mandates the integration of BioCNG to contribute towards cleaner transportation and household energy. This blending initiative starts with a 1% mandate as of April 1, 2025, progressively expanding to 5% by FY 2028-29.

(With inputs from agencies.)