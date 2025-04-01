Finance Minister Advocates Politics-Free Financial Governance at New Data Portal Launch

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the necessity for financial governance to transcend political divisions during the launch of the 'NITI NCAER States Economic Forum' portal in New Delhi on Tuesday. She commended the GST Council's approach of aligning state finance ministers towards collective revenue-enhancing strategies without burdening citizens.

The event marked the introduction of a new data repository, a collaboration between NITI Aayog and NCAER, geared towards offering extensive economic insight. Sitharaman highlighted revenue augmentation as critical for development while stressing the significance of prudent debt management amidst rising global concerns.

Sitharaman warned of the global struggle with increasing debt despite economic growth ambitions, emphasizing a method grounded in factual analysis over political biases. The portal, drawing data from over three decades, promises to enhance comparative analysis, thereby supporting effective policy formulation and discourse.

