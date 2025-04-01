Left Menu

Gujarat's Governance Revamp: Citizen-Centric Reforms Underway

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is championing a citizen-driven governance model to fortify administrative efficiency. The newly established Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) aims to engage the public in reform processes through feedback, aligning with a vision of governance by the people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:37 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an ambitious move towards enhancing governance, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has unveiled a novel strategy focused on inclusivity and transparency, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday. This initiative is designed to refine administrative operations through active citizen participation.

Pushing for a more vibrant and efficient government framework, the state has launched the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) under the leadership of Dr. Hasmukh Adhia. Demonstrating its dedication, the commission has already produced its inaugural report within just a month of its inception. The GARC website is now live, inviting suggestions from the public.

Emphasizing collaborative governance, the Gujarat administration is calling on citizens to contribute their ideas and feedback via the GARC platform. This participatory initiative is positioned as a key element in realizing a governance model that truly embodies the ethos of 'governance of the people, by the people, for the people,' spearheaded by Chief Minister Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

