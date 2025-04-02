HERC Unveils New Electricity Tariff Structure for 2025-26

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) announced its new electricity tariff structure for 2025-26, resulting in increased power rates for both domestic and industrial categories by 20 to 30 paise per kWh.

The revised rates, effective from the announcement, reflect a 20 paise hike for domestic consumers using 0 to 50 units, adjusting the previous Rs 2 per kWh to Rs 2.20 per kWh. Similarly, for 51-100 units, the rate has shifted from Rs 2.50 to Rs 2.70 per kWh.

An official statement heralds this structure as relief for households, eliminating Minimum Monthly Charges up to 300 units. Additionally, the tariff for Category-I domestic consumers remains competitive among neighboring states, while industrial and agricultural categories see adjustments supporting emerging sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)