Controversy Looms as Waqf Amendment Bill Hits Lok Sabha

The Waqf Amendment Bill is scheduled for introduction in the Lok Sabha today, sparking significant debate from opposition parties due to its contentious provisions. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has termed the amendments as dictatorial and unconstitutional, criticizing the government's approach in pushing the bill through the legislative process.

Yadav insists that the amendments infringe upon minority rights, as outlined in Article 26, which guarantees the autonomy to manage their religious affairs. Echoing these concerns, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa emphasized the importance of maintaining India's secular fabric and preventing any community from feeling marginalized.

Pramod Tiwari, another Congress MP, highlighted the opposition's previous attempts to propose amendments addressing the bill's shortcomings, which were ultimately ignored. He warned that the bill, if passed in its current form, risks undermining constitutional principles and could potentially affect other communities in the future. The bill, which seeks to reform the Waqf Act of 1995, is on the agenda for discussion post-Question Hour and aims to streamline the administration of Waqf properties with technological enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)