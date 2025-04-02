Left Menu

Opposition Unites Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

Rahul Gandhi leads Congress MPs at Parliament discussing the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, as opposition unites in criticism. Finance Minister Sitharaman pushes Banking Laws Amendment Bill consideration. Whip issued for MPs by BJP and Congress, with opposition planning to challenge the proposed changes.

Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Congress Lok Sabha MPs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an eventful day at the Parliament Annexe, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived to meet with the party's Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs). The focus of the discussions was the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025, aimed at revising the Waqf Act of 1995.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the amendments made by the Rajya Sabha in the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2024 for consideration. These amendments seek further changes to pivotal banking laws, including the Reserve Bank of India Act and the Banking Regulation Act, amongst others.

The political temperature rose as both the BJP and Congress issued whips to ensure full attendance of their MPs in the House. A significant opposition, including Congress and the INDIA bloc, has formed against the Waqf Amendment Bill, with Congress MP K Suresh and other opposition figures vocalizing their dissent against what they describe as dictatorial and unconstitutional amendments.

