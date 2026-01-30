Left Menu

No opposition to Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra becoming NCP legislature party leader: Patel

Talking to reporters here, Patel said party leaders met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to apprise him that the NCP, a key constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, is in the process of finalising its leadership transition.

No opposition to Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra becoming NCP legislature party leader: Patel
Nationalist Congress Party working president Praful Patel on Friday said there is no opposition to late Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra becoming the new leader of the NCP legislature wing, but the family consent will be taken before filling the key post. He said right now the priority is to fill the vacant posts of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP legislature party leader, both held by Ajit Pawar at the time of his death, and added that making appointment at the top organisational position (late leader was also party president) was not an issue currently. Talking to reporters here, Patel said party leaders met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to apprise him that the NCP, a key constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, is in the process of finalising its leadership transition. ''Ajit Pawar was the leader of the NCP legislature party and an important functionary of the ruling Mahayuti alliance. We are in the process of finalising the leadership transition ,'' he said. Patel insisted there was no question of opposing Sunetra Pawar's name to replace Ajit Pawar as the NCP legislature party leader. Sunetra Pawar is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and not a member of the either house of the state legislature. However, the Baramati assembly seat in Pune district has fallen vacant after Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash on Wednesday. ''Sentiments of the people and that of the party are the same. We have to speak to the (Ajit Pawar) family (over key appointments), request them first (for approval),'' the former Union minister stated.

