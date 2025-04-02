Historic Waqf Amendment Bill: A Leap Towards Alignment with Islamic Law
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, set to be tabled in Parliament, introduces vital changes, including the removal of 'Waqf by user' and amendments to align with Islamic law. Renowned lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain highlights the bill's significance while calling for further improvements to address all concerns effectively.
The eagerly anticipated Waqf (Amendment) Bill is poised for presentation in Parliament, marking a pivotal shift towards aligning the Waqf Act with Islamic law. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain praised the bill's substantial amendments, notably the removal of the 'Waqf by user' definition, while acknowledging the need for further refinements.
Advocate Jain expressed confidence in his team's recommendations to the Joint Parliamentary Committee being included in the bill. Discussing the legislation with ANI, Jain remarked, "The Waqf Bill is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, following extensive legislative exercises and consultations with various stakeholders."
As the debate looms, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the bill, emphasized the historic nature of the engagement process and the anticipated benefits for marginalized Muslims. The amendment seeks to enhance Waqf property management efficiency by redefining terms, revising sections, and leveraging technology.
