Karnataka Political Showdown: BJP's Outcry Over MLA Suspension

Karnataka BJP protested the six-month suspension of 18 MLAs, calling it anti-constitutional. Led by Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, they demand reversal. BJP Chief Vijayendra condemned the decision, opting for legislative boycott. Deputy CM Shivakumar criticized BJP's political maneuvers, emphasizing Congress’s commitment to addressing economic grievances and farmer issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:03 IST
Karnataka Legislative Council Leader of Opposition, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leaders in Karnataka have launched a protest outside the Vidhana Soudha, led by Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, against the six-month suspension of 18 party MLAs. The suspension, linked to a 'honey-trap' controversy, has ignited fierce opposition criticism.

Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra expressed severe disapproval over the suspension. 'Eighteen BJP MLAs were suspended under unprecedented conditions while they protested peacefully. We respect the Speaker's authority, but their actions are unconstitutional and seem like an extension of state government influence,' Vijayendra asserted, announcing a boycott of committee meetings until the suspension is overturned.

Narayanaswamy has denounced the suspension as 'unlawful' and criticized the state government's economic policies. Simultaneously, ongoing protests against price hikes highlight their discontent. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar rebuked the BJP, claiming, 'While our government empathizes with the people's hardships, the BJP is solely engaging in politics.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

