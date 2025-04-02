Tariffs Trigger Turmoil: Italian Industry Faces U.S. Trade Pressure

The impact of U.S. tariffs on Italian companies is poised to be dramatic, as cautioned by the head of Italy's national industry lobby, Confindustria. The leader has urged Europe to negotiate with President Donald Trump to prevent further escalation of trade tensions.

Details about the new 'Liberation Day' tariffs were still under wraps, with a White House announcement expected later. Emanuele Orsini emphasized the significant risk to Italy, particularly affecting high-export sectors like pharmaceuticals, fashion, and food industries.

Orsini warned that friction between Europe and the U.S. could benefit China, urging for a unified EU response. He called for an ECB interest rate cut, fresh trade agreements, and reinforced the EU's single market to mitigate the tariff's adverse effects.

