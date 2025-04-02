Clash Over Waqf Amendment Bill Intensifies
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav criticizes the Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing it of benefiting industrialists. However, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi support the bill, arguing it aims to aid poor Muslims by improving Waqf property management and addressing past inefficiencies.
In a heated debate, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday lambasted the Waqf Amendment Bill, alleging it favors industrialists over the impoverished masses. Yadav contended that the ruling party's focus is misaligned, stating, 'This bill diverts attention from our core issues, offering no tangible benefits to the underprivileged.'
Conversely, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale voiced support for the bill, asserting its intention to benefit Muslims. Athawale emphasized, 'This legislation aims to redistribute Waqf Board assets, previously monopolized by a few, to assist common Muslims. Our government is committed to ensuring that poor Muslims reap its benefits.'
Echoing governmental support, Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi urged progress, advocating for the bill's passage. He noted, 'It's vital for any society to evolve with time, and this bill represents that progress. Despite opposition resistance, even in instances like the previously opposed triple talaq ban, this initiative garners widespread backing from within the Muslim community.'
