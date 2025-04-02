Poonam Gupta Appointed RBI Deputy Governor

Poonam Gupta, the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), has been appointed as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, according to high-level sources.

Gupta, who will serve for a three-year term, fills the vacancy created earlier this year when M D Patra stepped down. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet is said to have approved her appointment.

With a prestigious background in economic policy, Gupta's role at institutions such as the IMF and World Bank aligns her well with responsibilities at the RBI. A distinguished academic, she is praised for her contributions to international economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)