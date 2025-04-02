Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Renewed Legal Challenges in Mysore Development Case
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is under legal scrutiny as the Enforcement Directorate challenges a Lokayukta report that cleared him of wrongdoing in the Mysore Urban Development Authority case. The ED claims substantial evidence against Siddaramaiah and requests the Special Court to reject the Lokayukta's conclusions, stirring political tensions.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is once again embroiled in legal challenges regarding the Mysore Urban Development Authority case, as the Enforcement Directorate has filed a petition in the Special Court of People's Representatives. The petition seeks to overturn the Lokayukta police report, which cleared Siddaramaiah of any misconduct, due to alleged substantial evidence against him and his family.
The crux of the case revolves around the suspected improper allocation of 14 plots by Muda to Siddaramaiah's wife in 2021. The Enforcement Directorate's investigation claims the Lokayukta report fails to reflect the true findings, calling for its rejection. Previous clean chit given to Siddaramaiah in February 2025 is now being scrutinized as potential political pressure from the Lokayukta report favors Siddaramaiah.
The situation has sparked political controversy, with opposition parties BJP and JDS accusing a bias in the Lokayukta's findings, while the Congress defends Siddaramaiah, alleging conspiracy by the central government. The Special Court is set to decide on the Lokayukta report amid growing calls for a more profound investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Health Sector Challenges: Legal Shields, Funding Shortages, and New Innovations
Trump's Immigration Crackdown Faces Legal Hurdles: A Constitutional Clash
Pakistani Woman Seema Haider Welcomes Baby in India Amid Legal Saga
Continued Perils of Manual Scavenging Despite Legal Bans
West Bengal to Reassess OBC Classification Amidst Legal Challenge