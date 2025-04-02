Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Renewed Legal Challenges in Mysore Development Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is under legal scrutiny as the Enforcement Directorate challenges a Lokayukta report that cleared him of wrongdoing in the Mysore Urban Development Authority case. The ED claims substantial evidence against Siddaramaiah and requests the Special Court to reject the Lokayukta's conclusions, stirring political tensions.

Updated: 02-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:55 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/@siddaramaiah).
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is once again embroiled in legal challenges regarding the Mysore Urban Development Authority case, as the Enforcement Directorate has filed a petition in the Special Court of People's Representatives. The petition seeks to overturn the Lokayukta police report, which cleared Siddaramaiah of any misconduct, due to alleged substantial evidence against him and his family.

The crux of the case revolves around the suspected improper allocation of 14 plots by Muda to Siddaramaiah's wife in 2021. The Enforcement Directorate's investigation claims the Lokayukta report fails to reflect the true findings, calling for its rejection. Previous clean chit given to Siddaramaiah in February 2025 is now being scrutinized as potential political pressure from the Lokayukta report favors Siddaramaiah.

The situation has sparked political controversy, with opposition parties BJP and JDS accusing a bias in the Lokayukta's findings, while the Congress defends Siddaramaiah, alleging conspiracy by the central government. The Special Court is set to decide on the Lokayukta report amid growing calls for a more profound investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

