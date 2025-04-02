Left Menu

Admiral Tripathi Lauds INSV Tarini Crew’s Historic Achievement

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi congratulated the INSV Tarini crew via video call for completing the fourth leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition and crossing the Prime Meridian. The crew's historic voyage progresses under challenging conditions with commendable fortitude, reaching Cape Town successfully.

Updated: 02-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:44 IST
Navy Chief interacts with crew of INSV Tarini (Photo/Indian Navy) . Image Credit: ANI
On April 1, 2025, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, engaged with the crew of INSV Tarini via a virtual conference, marking the completion of the expedition's fourth phase. This ongoing series of interactions highlights the crew's achievements in the Navika Sagar Parikrama II.

Previously, the crew also conversed with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh around International Women's Day, elaborating on their journey. The Indian Navy praised the crew's progress, emphasizing their historic milestone of crossing the Prime Meridian on March 25 and re-entering the Eastern Hemisphere.

Admiral Tripathi commended the crew's bravery and encouraged them to maintain their vigilance and enthusiasm amid challenging weather conditions. The INSV Tarini, led by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, successfully reached Cape Town, signifying a remarkable step in their global expedition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

