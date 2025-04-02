Admiral Tripathi Lauds INSV Tarini Crew’s Historic Achievement

On April 1, 2025, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, engaged with the crew of INSV Tarini via a virtual conference, marking the completion of the expedition's fourth phase. This ongoing series of interactions highlights the crew's achievements in the Navika Sagar Parikrama II.

Previously, the crew also conversed with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh around International Women's Day, elaborating on their journey. The Indian Navy praised the crew's progress, emphasizing their historic milestone of crossing the Prime Meridian on March 25 and re-entering the Eastern Hemisphere.

Admiral Tripathi commended the crew's bravery and encouraged them to maintain their vigilance and enthusiasm amid challenging weather conditions. The INSV Tarini, led by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, successfully reached Cape Town, signifying a remarkable step in their global expedition.

(With inputs from agencies.)