Global Markets Brace as Trump's Tariff Plans Loom

U.S. stock index futures fell as investors awaited President Trump's tariff plans, impacting the global economy and markets. Market volatility increased, with safer assets preferred. Trump's tariffs target equalization of U.S. rates globally. Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 saw significant losses amid fears of a global recession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:16 IST
U.S. stock index futures took a hit on Wednesday as investors fretted over the forthcoming details of President Donald Trump's tariff plans, intended to recalibrate global trade dynamics. Trump's strategies aim to equate America's lower tariffs with those of other nations, though specifics remain scarce ahead of a Rose Garden pronouncement at 4 p.m. ET.

The announcement's anticipation led to a nervous Wall Street, with main indices reflecting heightened volatility. Many traders opted for safer havens, such as gold and bonds, anxious over the potential economic fallout of the unfolding U.S.-led tariff conflict. This economic alarm intensified following Bloomberg's report on China limiting its own investments in the U.S.

The looming question haunting markets is whether Trump's tariff strategy could spiral into a global recession. While some analysts, like Oliver Blackbourn of Janus Henderson Investors, play down this risk, the high valuation of U.S. equities leaves them vulnerable to shocks. The tech sector, already under fire, saw indices like Nasdaq and stocks such as Nvidia and Amazon decline further in premarket trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

