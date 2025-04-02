Tensions Rise Over Marathi Language Promotion in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has underscored the importance of promoting the Marathi language, stating that while advocacy is encouraged, actions must remain lawful. His comments follow events in which MNS activists allegedly assaulted a security guard for disrespecting Marathi.

A video depicting the purported language disrespect went viral, prompting Fadnavis to warn of legal consequences for vigilantism. This incident has rekindled Marathi language debates in the state.

The controversy escalated with comments from RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, who initially downplayed the necessity of learning Marathi, but later clarified his stance. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde reaffirmed Marathi's status as the first language in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)