Assam Sets Stage for Two-Phase Panchayat Elections in May

The Assam State Election Commission has released the schedule for the upcoming Panchayat elections, to be held in two phases across the state. State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar revealed that the first phase is due on May 2 in 14 districts, while the second phase is scheduled for May 7 in the remaining 13 districts. The vote counting will occur on May 11.

More than 1.80 crore eligible voters, including over 90 lakh male voters and 89 lakh female voters, will participate in the election at 25,007 polling stations. In a distinctive feature, political party affiliations will be absent at the Gaon Panchayat level, while candidates will represent parties at Anchalik Panchayat and Zilla Parishad levels, as specified by Commissioner Kumar.

The process for filing nominations is set between April 3 and April 11 for both phases, with scrutiny on April 12 and withdrawal by April 17. The elections cover Gaon Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat, and Zilla Parishad levels, comprising thousands of positions including Gaon Panchayat members, Presidents, and Vice Presidents across various councils.

Comprehensive security arrangements involve the deployment of around 1.20 lakh polling personnel. Notably, candidates must have no more than two living children born after March 19, 2018, for nomination eligibility, along with educational qualifications that vary depending on community categories.

Candidates for different roles require varied educational qualifications, with relaxations for SC, ST, OBC, and MOBC communities. The minimum age for candidacy is set at 21 years, along with a requirement for a functional sanitary toilet at the candidate's residence.

