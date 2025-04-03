Left Menu

Global Markets Jolt Amidst Trump's Bold Tariff Announcement

The global markets experienced significant movement as President Trump announced unexpected tariffs on U.S. trading partners. This move caused the dollar to slide and the euro to firm. Concerns of a trade war have been heightened, with potential retaliations from other countries and fears of an economic slowdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:22 IST
Global Markets Jolt Amidst Trump's Bold Tariff Announcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic twist, U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a series of tariffs, shaking up global markets on Thursday. The dollar dipped broadly while the euro gained strength, as Trump's announcement of harsher-than-expected tariffs sent investors scrambling to traditional safe havens like the yen and Swiss franc.

Specifically, Trump declared a 10% baseline tariff on all U.S. imports, affecting approximately 60 countries. This move intensifies the trade conflict that has been brewing since his return to the White House. The announcement sent shockwaves across global markets, with equities sinking and investors flocking to bonds and gold for safety.

Reactions poured in swiftly. EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen labeled the tariffs a major economic threat, warning of possible retaliatory measures. Meanwhile, financial markets adjusted to the news, with the yen touching a three-week high against the dollar and the euro climbing nearly 1% amid Europe's steady approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025