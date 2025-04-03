BP Begins Production at Cypre Gas Project
BP has announced the commencement of production at its Cypre gas project in Trinidad and Tobago. This project is part of BP's strategic initiative to increase upstream production, with Cypre being one of ten significant projects poised to start operations globally between 2025 and 2027.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:58 IST
Oil major BP's Trinidad and Tobago unit has launched production at the Cypre gas project, signaling a major step in its global expansion plans.
The Cypre project is significant for BP as it is one of ten key initiatives aimed at boosting upstream output, aligning with the company's recent reset strategy.
As part of BP's ambitious objectives, these projects are anticipated to come online worldwide between 2025 and 2027, reinforcing the company's commitment to strengthening its energy production portfolio.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BP
- Trinidad
- Cypre
- gas project
- production
- upstream
- global strategy
- reset strategy
- expansion
- energy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Serica Energy Faces Significant Delays in North Sea Production
Serica Energy Faces Delays in North Sea Production Amid Triton Unit Repairs
India Boosts Milk Production with Rs 6,190 Crore Investment in Dairy Schemes
Cabinet clears Rs 3,400 crore to increase milk production under Rashtriya Gokul Mission: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Kazakhstan Reshuffles Energy Leadership Amid Production Pressures