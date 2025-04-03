Left Menu

BP Begins Production at Cypre Gas Project

BP has announced the commencement of production at its Cypre gas project in Trinidad and Tobago. This project is part of BP's strategic initiative to increase upstream production, with Cypre being one of ten significant projects poised to start operations globally between 2025 and 2027.

Oil major BP's Trinidad and Tobago unit has launched production at the Cypre gas project, signaling a major step in its global expansion plans.

The Cypre project is significant for BP as it is one of ten key initiatives aimed at boosting upstream output, aligning with the company's recent reset strategy.

As part of BP's ambitious objectives, these projects are anticipated to come online worldwide between 2025 and 2027, reinforcing the company's commitment to strengthening its energy production portfolio.

