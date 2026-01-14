Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz Moves Maybach Production to India Amid Economic Strains

Mercedes-Benz will initiate local production of the GLS Maybach in India, the only country outside the US to do so, as India becomes a top-five market for the model. Despite facing economic challenges, the company plans to launch 12 new products in India in 2026.

Updated: 14-01-2026 14:33 IST
Mercedes-Benz Moves Maybach Production to India Amid Economic Strains
  • India

In a bold strategic move, Mercedes-Benz is set to commence local production of its luxurious GLS Maybach SUV in India, making it the sole nation outside the United States to do so. This decision aligns with India's emergence as a key market for the Maybach brand by 2025.

Despite experiencing a slight dip in sales, Mercedes-Benz India is set to unveil a series of 12 new products by 2026, targeting a modest growth within the competitive luxury segment amid currency-related pricing pressures. The company remains committed to enhancing its electric vehicle infrastructure with a new 'MB. Charge Public' service.

Significantly, the GLS Maybach will become more affordable, with a price reduction from Rs 3.17 crore to Rs 2.75 crore, thanks to its localized assembly. Yet, challenges persist, with ongoing tariff disputes between the US and India posing potential hurdles for the brand's ambitious plans.

