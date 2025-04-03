Left Menu

Japan Faces Economic Challenges Amid US Tariff Showdown

Amid U.S. tariffs imposed by President Trump, Japan's economy is experiencing tensions as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed disappointment. The measures include a 25% tariff on car imports, impacting Japan's auto industry. Japan debates potential retaliation while implementing support strategies for affected sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:19 IST
Japan Faces Economic Challenges Amid US Tariff Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba voiced his disappointment over the U.S.'s decision to enforce new tariffs, including a 25% tariff on car imports, which poses substantial challenges for Japan, a key ally. Despite diplomatic efforts, Japan was not granted an exemption from President Donald Trump's recent protectionist policies aimed at correcting a perceived trade imbalance.

The economic repercussions were swift with the Nikkei share average plummeting 2.77%, marking an eight-month low and erasing 18.7 trillion yen from the market. Experts warn that the tariffs could reduce Japan's GDP by 0.6% this year. In response, the Japanese government, led by Ishiba, announced plans to bolster domestic industries, including providing state-backed loans to small businesses affected by these tariffs.

Trade Minister Yoji Muto further conveyed discontent, citing illogical U.S. calculations of tariffs on the Japanese rice market, and promised a careful yet bold response. As Japan assesses the situation, questions remain about potential retaliatory steps against these U.S. trade policies, which are deemed inconsistent with World Trade Organisation agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025