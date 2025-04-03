Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Bangalore-Mysore Expressway Claims Family's Lives

A family of four tragically died in a collision involving a state transport bus and their car on the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway. The incident occurred near the Tubinakere Exit when the bus hit the car from behind. The Mandya district police have registered the case for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:43 IST
4 of family killled as bus collided with car (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident on the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway, four members of a family lost their lives after a state transport bus collided with their car. The accident took place near the Mandya district's Tubinakere Exit, as reported by police sources on Thursday.

The family was traveling towards Piriyapattana when their car was struck from behind by the bus. One member died instantly, while the remaining three were taken to the hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries, according to Mandya District Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi.

The driver had allegedly slowed the vehicle to avoid the expressway toll when the collision occurred. A case has been filed at the Mandya Rural police station and an investigation is underway.

