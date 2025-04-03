Pandora Faces Major Financial Impact Due to U.S. Tariffs

Pandora, the Danish jewellery brand renowned for its charm bracelets, is bracing for significant financial repercussions following new U.S. tariffs. These tariffs, part of a broader duty hike on imports, are expected to cost the company approximately 1.2 billion Danish crowns annually.

The announcement immediately impacted Pandora's financial standing, with their share price diving 12% to a 15-month low. This decline follows President Trump's decision to increase tariffs by 37% on imports from various countries, including Thailand, which houses Pandora's production facilities.

In response, Pandora is evaluating strategies to lessen the blow, such as implementing price increases and altering supply chain processes. The company plans to offset substantial costs associated with goods distributed via the U.S. to Canada and Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)