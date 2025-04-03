Left Menu

Pandora Faces Major Financial Impact Due to U.S. Tariffs

Pandora, the Danish jewelry company, anticipates U.S. tariffs will impact them by about 1.2 billion Danish crowns yearly. The tariffs have caused Pandora’s stock price to drop, as the U.S. is their largest market. Efforts are underway to mitigate these tariffs’ effects through price adjustments and supply chain changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:00 IST
Pandora Faces Major Financial Impact Due to U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pandora, the Danish jewellery brand renowned for its charm bracelets, is bracing for significant financial repercussions following new U.S. tariffs. These tariffs, part of a broader duty hike on imports, are expected to cost the company approximately 1.2 billion Danish crowns annually.

The announcement immediately impacted Pandora's financial standing, with their share price diving 12% to a 15-month low. This decline follows President Trump's decision to increase tariffs by 37% on imports from various countries, including Thailand, which houses Pandora's production facilities.

In response, Pandora is evaluating strategies to lessen the blow, such as implementing price increases and altering supply chain processes. The company plans to offset substantial costs associated with goods distributed via the U.S. to Canada and Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025