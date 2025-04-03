Left Menu

Assam's Heroes: Honoring Excellence in Civil Service

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya awarded the state's highest civilian honors at a grand ceremony in Guwahati, recognizing exceptional contributions in various fields, including art, culture, science, and sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:33 IST
Assam Governor confers the highest state civilian awards 2024. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony marked by pomp and grandeur, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday bestowed the 2024 Highest State Civilian Awards at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium in Guwahati.

With Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in attendance, the prestigious Assam Baibhav Award was conferred upon Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd), a testament to his exemplary service.

Honors were also given to key figures across diverse sectors; Assam Saurabh went to Subramanian Ramadorai, Dr. Bappi Paul, and other luminaries, while Assam Gaurav accolades celebrated individuals like Phuleswari Dutta and Meenakshi Das for their significant societal impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

