Myanmar: UN chief calls for urgent access as quake toll mounts

Speaking to reporters at UN Headquarters in New York, Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the earthquake has “supercharged the suffering”.

“Myanmar today is the scene of utter devastation and desperation,” he said.

He emphasised that even before the disaster, the country was grappling with political turmoil, human rights abuses and a worsening humanitarian situation.

“We need rapid action on several fronts,” he said.

Millions in desperate need

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 17 million people have been affected by the earthquakes, with nearly nine million experiencing the highest level of devastation.

Over 370 people remain missing, while thousands of others are injured. Telecommunications, power, and water supply systems have collapsed in the hardest-hit regions, leaving survivors without basic necessities and humanitarians struggling to reach them.

Road access between Yangon and central Myanmar requires detours, delaying aid deliveries, while commercial flights to Mandalay remain suspended.

“The hardest-hit areas remain without electricity and water, while telecommunications and internet access are severely disrupted, cutting off affected communities from essential services,” OCHA said in a flash update.

Meanwhile, entire families, including children, are sleeping in the open due to fears of aftershocks or because their homes have been destroyed.

Makeshift shelters are overcrowded and lack security and privacy, increasing the risk of sexual- and gender-based violence, UN agencies warn, calling for urgent measures to ensure safety and dignity of women and girls.

Julia Rees, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Myanmar, describes the situation in some of the worst affected areas:

UN mobilizing support

Mr. Guterres announced that he is dispatching UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher to Myanmar to oversee relief operations.

“He will be on the ground tomorrow,” Mr. Guterres said, adding that Special Envoy Julie Bishop will visit Myanmar in the coming days to reinforce the UN’s commitment to peace and dialogue.

The UN has also allocated $5 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) for immediate aid, while the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has mobilized $12 million for food, shelter, water, sanitation, debris removal and healthcare.

However, these funds fall far short of what is needed.

“I appeal to the international community to immediately step up vitally needed funding to match the scale of this crisis,” Mr. Guterres said.

Call for unhindered access

One of the biggest obstacles to relief efforts is the ongoing conflict in Myanmar. The country has been in turmoil since the military overthrew the democratically elected government in 2021, leading to widespread violence and displacement.

While Myanmar’s military and armed opposition groups have announced temporary ceasefires to facilitate aid deliveries, Mr. Guterres stressed that these must translate into lasting peace.

“I appeal for rapid, safe, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access to reach those most in need across the country,” he said, calling on all parties to uphold their obligations to protect civilians.

Monsoon risks

As humanitarian operations scale up, UN agencies have warned that time is running out. Initial assessments indicate that more than 76 per cent of those surveyed have yet to receive any assistance.

With the monsoon season approaching, the risk of disease outbreaks and further displacement looms large.

Return to democracy

Beyond immediate relief efforts, Mr. Guterres called for the earthquake response to serve as a turning point for Myanmar.

He called for the current tragic moment to become an opportunity for the people of Myanmar, appealing for a political process that includes an end to violence, the release of political prisoners and a pathway to democracy.

“As communities across Myanmar unite in grief, it is also time to unite behind a political solution to end the brutal conflict,” Mr. Guterres said.

In addition to restoring democracy, he stressed the need for a comprehensive solution that includes the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh.

“The United Nations will keep pushing for peace and lifesaving support for the people of Myanmar in their hour of need.”