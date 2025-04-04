Trump’s Tariffs: U.S. Economy on the Brink of Stagflation

In a move that could redefine economic forecasts, President Trump has announced sweeping tariffs, with impacts that economists predict could reshape the U.S. economy. The levies, announced with much fanfare, could potentially spark a recession akin to the economic woes of the 1930s.

These tariffs, which reach up to 50% for countries like China, have prompted analysts to warn of an impending recession. The Federal Reserve, caught in a delicate balance, now faces the challenge of managing inflation, even as the specter of stagflation looms large in their strategic calculations.

The U.S. markets responded swiftly as the dollar and Treasury yields fell, with stock indexes tumbling. With uncertainty mounting, investors and the Federal Reserve are reassessing strategies, preparing to navigate through complex economic waters. The ripple effects could lead to significant shifts in U.S. economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)