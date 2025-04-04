Global Trade Tensions Surge as Trump's Tariffs Ignite Economic Fears

Countries around the globe are preparing to escalate a trade war with the United States following President Donald Trump's introduction of sweeping tariffs. The move has instigated fears of significant price hikes in the world's largest consumer market.

The announcement led to a sharp decline in global financial markets, igniting criticism from international leaders who see Trump's actions as a departure from an era of trade liberalization. The White House sent mixed signals on whether these tariffs are a permanent measure or a negotiation tactic.

Economists warn that the tariffs could reignite inflation, heighten recession risks, and hike costs for U.S. families. Meanwhile, international allies and economic leaders urge constructive dialogue to resolve the escalating trade tensions.

