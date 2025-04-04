BRICS Nations Unite for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

India has raised concerns over the insufficient climate finance from developed nations, a critical factor for developing countries to meet their climate targets. During the BRICS Environment Ministers' meeting in Brazil, India pushed for equitable use of the global carbon budget.

Current proposals, offering USD 300 billion per year by 2035, fall short of the needed USD 1.3 trillion to facilitate adequate climate action, India declared. A proposed 'Baku to Belem Roadmap to 1.3T' seeks to amplify the funding to the required level by leveraging both public and private sources.

COP30 in Brazil offers significant momentum for this agenda. India's stance underscores a unified BRICS front, as the group expands its influence with an additional six members, emphasizing sustainable development and cooperation on multilateral platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)