BP Chair Helge Lund Announces Departure Plans

BP PLC announces that its chair, Helge Lund, intends to step down from his position. The succession process will be led by Dame Amanda Blanc. Lund is expected to step down from the board, most likely in 2026.

Updated: 04-04-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:39 IST
BP PLC has made a significant announcement regarding its leadership, as Chair Helge Lund reveals his plans to step down from his position.

The company has entrusted Dame Amanda Blanc with leading the succession process to find Lund's replacement.

Lund's departure from the board is anticipated to occur around 2026, marking a new chapter for the energy giant.

