JD(U) Leaders Exit Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

In a major political shift, Nadeem Akhtar has become the fifth JD(U) leader to resign, citing the party's backing for the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill as the primary reason. The exodus began with Raju Nayyar and continued with leaders like Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, and Mohammed Kasim Ansari, all vocal about their dissent.

Raju Nayyar's resignation letter articulated a strong sense of betrayal, criticizing JD(U) for supporting what he termed a 'black law'. He expressed anguish over JD(U)'s decision to vote in favor of a bill he believes oppresses Muslims, an act that goes against the party's secular ethos.

Mohammed Kasim Ansari, among the recent defectors, emphasized his departure was mainly due to the profound disappointment felt by millions of Muslims regarding JD(U)'s stance. With assembly elections looming in Bihar, these resignations could have significant political ramifications.

