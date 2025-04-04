Controversy Surrounds Passing of Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Criticism

In a politically charged session, the Indian Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill early Friday, prompting waves of criticism from opposition parties. Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav accused the government of acting arbitrarily and with intentions to disrupt national harmony.

Former MP ST Hasan described the bill as unconstitutional and predicted its rejection by the Supreme Court. He raised concerns about the bill infringing on constitutional rights, questioning the absence of Muslims in temple trusts.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari echoed these sentiments, criticizing the bill for violating the Constitution's spirit. He highlighted procedural violations during the parliamentary session, which extended until 4 AM, and vowed to challenge the bill in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)