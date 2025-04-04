Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Passing of Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Criticism

In a move that sparked political controversy, the Indian government passed the Waqf Amendment Bill, drawing accusations of constitutional violations and intentions to disturb harmony. Opposition leaders strongly condemned the bill, promising to challenge it legally. The parliamentary session extended into early morning hours, raising procedural concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:55 IST
Controversy Surrounds Passing of Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Criticism
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged session, the Indian Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill early Friday, prompting waves of criticism from opposition parties. Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav accused the government of acting arbitrarily and with intentions to disrupt national harmony.

Former MP ST Hasan described the bill as unconstitutional and predicted its rejection by the Supreme Court. He raised concerns about the bill infringing on constitutional rights, questioning the absence of Muslims in temple trusts.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari echoed these sentiments, criticizing the bill for violating the Constitution's spirit. He highlighted procedural violations during the parliamentary session, which extended until 4 AM, and vowed to challenge the bill in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025