Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 passed in Parliament amidst heated debates. Criticisms focused on its potential to mismanage substantial Waqf assets, sparking concerns about missed opportunities for Muslim socio-economic advancement. Despite opposition, the bill aims to reform Waqf management by improving efficiency and technology use, now renamed as UMEED Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:06 IST
Controversy Surrounds Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill 2025
Kashish Warsi, National President of the Indian Sufi Foundation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kashish Warsi, the National President of the Indian Sufi Foundation, has strongly criticized the handling of Waqf properties, questioning the lack of socio-economic advancement for Muslims despite the substantial assets supposedly owned by Waqf entities. Warsi's remarks came after the passage of the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

The bill, passed after a marathon session culminating in a parliamentary vote, has been met with resistance on legal and religious grounds by various groups. It aims to amend the 1995 Act, addressing mismanagement issues and introducing technological improvements for better administration of Waqf properties.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the government for its stance on the legislation, citing a negative approach. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the renaming of the bill to UMEED, highlighting its focus on enhancing Waqf management efficiency and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025