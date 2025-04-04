Controversy Surrounds Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

Kashish Warsi, the National President of the Indian Sufi Foundation, has strongly criticized the handling of Waqf properties, questioning the lack of socio-economic advancement for Muslims despite the substantial assets supposedly owned by Waqf entities. Warsi's remarks came after the passage of the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

The bill, passed after a marathon session culminating in a parliamentary vote, has been met with resistance on legal and religious grounds by various groups. It aims to amend the 1995 Act, addressing mismanagement issues and introducing technological improvements for better administration of Waqf properties.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the government for its stance on the legislation, citing a negative approach. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the renaming of the bill to UMEED, highlighting its focus on enhancing Waqf management efficiency and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)