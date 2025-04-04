Tragic Accident: Seven Farm Workers Die in Nanded
Seven women farm laborers died after a tractor-trolley carrying them toppled into a well in Nanded district, Maharashtra. Three others were rescued. The accident occurred as they were heading to harvest turmeric. Prime Minister and Chief Minister announced financial aid for the victims' families.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Nanded district, Maharashtra, seven women farm laborers lost their lives when a tractor-trolley ferrying them plunged into a well filled with water. The accident occurred around 7:30 am in Asegaon village.
Authorities rushed to the scene, launching a rescue operation and successfully saved three women. The victims, hailing from Gunj village in Hingoli district, were on their way to harvest turmeric.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced Rs 2 lakh for each victim's kin. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared an inquiry and pledged Rs 5 lakh to the families affected by this devastating incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
