Sparks Fly Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill
Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) criticizes the Waqf Amendment Bill, branding it as a business ploy to grab valuable properties. He argues that the government's intentions are not to protect Muslim interests but rather to acquire properties worth Rs 2 lakh crore. The bill's constitutionality faces scrutiny in Supreme Court.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique of the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut lambasted the legislation, describing it as a tactical move to acquire valuable Waqf properties rather than a measure to protect Muslim interests. Speaking at a press conference, Raut alleged that the bill prioritizes the acquisition of land worth approximately Rs 2 lakh crore over the welfare of Muslim communities.
Raut voiced strong disapproval, claiming that the government's motivations were not benevolent, as purported, but instead motivated by land acquisition. He insisted that the bill was strategically designed to expropriate land under the guise of governance, stating the legislation poses a significant threat to Muslim property rights.
Despite opposition, Parliament pushed through the bill after intensive debates. The government claims the bill addresses inefficiencies in the management of Waqf assets. However, Congress, too, announced plans to challenge its constitutionality at the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, BJP argued the reform will ensure transparency and asset registration through a new government portal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid deadlock over issue of DMK MPs wearing T-shirts with slogans on them in House.
House Commotion: Slogan Tees Cause Rajya Sabha Disruptions
Rajya Sabha proceedings briefly adjourned for 15 minutes.
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid row over DMK members wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them.
Uproar in Rajya Sabha: TMC's Gokhale Sparks Controversy