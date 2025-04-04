Left Menu

Haryana Surpasses 2024-25 GST Collection Targets

Haryana's excise and taxation department collected Rs 39,153 crore in state goods and services tax (SGST) for 2024-25, surpassing the target by Rs 1,655 crore. The state also exceeded the national growth average, proving its effective tax administration with a total GST collection of Rs 1,19,362 crore.

The excise and taxation department in Haryana achieved a milestone by collecting Rs 39,153 crore as state goods and services tax (SGST) for the fiscal year 2024-25. This exceeded the budget target by Rs 1,655 crore, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh highlighted that Haryana overtook its GST revenue goals and even performed better than the national growth averages. The state's total gross GST collection for March 2025 was Rs 10,648 crore, showcasing a 12 percent year-on-year increase, while the national growth rate for the same month was calculated at 8.79 percent.

Overall, Haryana recorded a 16 percent rise in its total gross GST collection, reaching Rs 1,19,362 crore for the entire fiscal year 2024-25. This growth rate is the highest among Indian states, surpassing the national average of 10 percent, demonstrating the state's dedication to efficient tax administration and economic contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

