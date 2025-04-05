Courtroom Clash: Objectionable Art Sparks Legal Debate

Delhi's Patiala House Court witnessed heated exchanges on Friday over a revision petition demanding an FIR against an art gallery for displaying allegedly controversial paintings by renowned artist M F Hussain. The petitioner asserts that those responsible for showcasing the art should be aware of legal implications.

Additional Sessions Judge Sumit Dass presides over the case, which challenges a magistrate court's prior dismissal of the FIR request. Proceedings have been scheduled for further arguments on April 21. Complainant Advocate Amita Sachdeva argues that Hussain's work disrespects deities by depicting them in objectionable ways.

The gallery's defense maintains that the exhibition, which ran for 30 days, drew no objections apart from Sachdeva's complaint. Despite the magistrate court declining additional investigations, Judge Dass continues to explore whether legal standards of self-censorship apply within art galleries.

