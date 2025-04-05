Paswan Criticizes INDIA Alliance for Waqf Bill Opposition

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday condemned the INDIA alliance for its criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. He accused the opposition of consistently misleading the public about government initiatives aimed at integrating weaker sections into the mainstream.

Paswan cited past instances like the Citizenship Amendment Act, the abrogation of Article 370, and the construction of the Ram Temple, where the opposition allegedly spread misinformation. He claimed they are now doing the same with the Waqf Amendment Bill by portraying it as unfavorable to the Muslim community.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Friday, with significant opposition from parties like Congress and AIMIM, which have challenged it in the Supreme Court. The bill seeks to enhance Waqf property management and address shortcomings in the existing act of 1995.

