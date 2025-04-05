Left Menu

Paswan Criticizes INDIA Alliance for Waqf Bill Opposition

Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized the INDIA alliance's opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, accusing them of misleading the public. Passed by the Rajya Sabha, the bill aims to improve Waqf property management. Opposition voices, including Congress and AIMIM, challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:16 IST
Paswan Criticizes INDIA Alliance for Waqf Bill Opposition
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday condemned the INDIA alliance for its criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. He accused the opposition of consistently misleading the public about government initiatives aimed at integrating weaker sections into the mainstream.

Paswan cited past instances like the Citizenship Amendment Act, the abrogation of Article 370, and the construction of the Ram Temple, where the opposition allegedly spread misinformation. He claimed they are now doing the same with the Waqf Amendment Bill by portraying it as unfavorable to the Muslim community.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Friday, with significant opposition from parties like Congress and AIMIM, which have challenged it in the Supreme Court. The bill seeks to enhance Waqf property management and address shortcomings in the existing act of 1995.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025