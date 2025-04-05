Waqf Amendment Bill: A New Dawn for Community Welfare

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has applauded the Waqf Amendment Bill, underscoring its potential to rectify longstanding inefficiencies in Waqf property legislation. According to the BCI, the Bill ensures efficient management of Waqf properties, aligning them with their intended purpose of fostering community welfare, communal harmony, socio-economic development, and justice for historically disadvantaged groups.

A significant legislative achievement unfolded as the Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill on March 4, 2025, marking a shift toward transparent governance of Waqf assets. BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, who is also a senior advocate at the Supreme Court and a Rajya Sabha Member, championed the Bill. He emphasized its importance in eliminating corruption and enhancing accountability in Waqf property management.

Renamed as the 'Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act,' the legislation signals a vision for enhanced efficiency and transparency. Mishra noted the outdated Waqf Act of 1995 enabled corruption and mismanagement, harming marginalized Muslim communities, which the new legislation seeks to correct.

