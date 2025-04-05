Historic Rail Connect: Vande Bharat's Inaugural Journey to Kashmir

In a significant step towards infrastructural connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first Vande Bharat Express connecting Kashmir with the Indian railway network. The unveiling, scheduled from Katra on April 19, represents a crucial development for Jammu and Kashmir's socio-political landscape.

BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania expressed enthusiasm, highlighting the importance of this historical link. "Kashmir's connection with rail lines was a long-held dream. The inaugural event will indelibly write history in Kashmir's political, social, and economic arenas," he told ANI, applauding PM Modi's efforts.

The train, beginning temporarily from Katra due to ongoing construction at Jammu station, had its trial run in January, traversing engineering marvels like Anji Khad and Chenab Bridges. Designed to withstand Kashmir's frigid climate, the service promises to halve the travel duration from Katra to Srinagar.

