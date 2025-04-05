Controversial Oath Sparks Outrage at Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has raised its concerns to the Chief Justice about the secretive manner in which Justice Yashwant Verma was sworn in on Saturday. Justice Verma's faced scrutiny following a transfer linked to an ongoing in-house probe over corruption allegations.

The Bar Association emphasized the importance of transparency in the oath-taking process, highlighting that lawyers are essential to the justice system. They criticized the lack of communication and termed the oath 'unconstitutional,' stressing the need for openness to maintain trust in judiciary institutions.

The secrecy has sparked tensions, with past resolutions and continuous protests against Verma's transfer. The association calls on the Chief Justice to uphold the court's values, noting that many fellow judges were also uninformed about the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)