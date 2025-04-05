Left Menu

Gorakhpur's Transformation: From Crime Hub to Development Beacon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the new Tal Ring Road in Gorakhpur, showcasing the city's transformation from a crime-plagued past to a development hub. He highlighted infrastructure advancements, poverty eradication goals, and educational and health initiatives, underscoring Gorakhpur's evolving identity under his leadership.

05-04-2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a thorough inspection of the newly constructed Tal Ring Road in Gorakhpur. He highlighted this infrastructure as a testament to the city's dramatic transformation from a stronghold of crime and neglect to an emerging center of development, heritage, education, and health.

Once his parliamentary constituency, Gorakhpur has witnessed significant infrastructural progress during Adityanath's tenure. The new Tal Ring Road, situated along the scenic Ramgarh Tal, aims to alleviate city traffic congestion and enhance connectivity. The Chief Minister also addressed poverty eradication plans during his visit to Maharajganj, pledging to eliminate poverty in Uttar Pradesh within the next three years.

Emphasizing the state's commitment to progress, CM Yogi discussed the recent Waqf Amendment Bill to prevent illegal land occupation. Additionally, he inaugurated and laid the foundation for 629 development projects valued at Rs 654 crore. Notably, the inauguration of the Rohin Barrage is expected to benefit thousands of farmers with improved irrigation and flood prevention measures.

Under Adityanath's leadership, Uttar Pradesh has become India's second-largest economy, up from the seventh position in 2017. The Chief Minister emphasized the enhancement in road networks, irrigation projects, educational reforms, and safety measures. He noted the state's shift from 'one district, one mafia' to 'one district, one medical college,' reflecting significant societal improvements. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

