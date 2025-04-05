Left Menu

India Approves Rs.1280 Crore Aid for Disaster-Hit States

India, under PM Modi's leadership, supports flood-hit Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry with Rs.1280.35 crore. The High-Level Committee led by Amit Shah confirmed the aid. The funds supplement existing disaster response resources, showcasing proactive government involvement amid natural calamities.

Updated: 05-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:19 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Indian government has sanctioned Rs.1280.35 crore to aid states affected by severe natural disasters in 2024. The decision signals a strong collaboration between central and state governments to tackle the aftermath of floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and cyclonic storms.

The High-Level Committee, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has allocated Rs.1247.29 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund to Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, with Puducherry receiving Rs.33.06 crore. These funds are intended to bolster local response efforts in conjunction with state-level resources.

During the 2024-25 financial year, the central government disbursed Rs.20,264.40 crore to 28 states under the State Disaster Response Fund and Rs.5,160.76 crore to 19 states from the National Disaster Response Fund. These allocations underscore the government's commitment to immediate and effective disaster response actions across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

