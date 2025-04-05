India Approves Rs.1280 Crore Aid for Disaster-Hit States
India, under PM Modi's leadership, supports flood-hit Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry with Rs.1280.35 crore. The High-Level Committee led by Amit Shah confirmed the aid. The funds supplement existing disaster response resources, showcasing proactive government involvement amid natural calamities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Indian government has sanctioned Rs.1280.35 crore to aid states affected by severe natural disasters in 2024. The decision signals a strong collaboration between central and state governments to tackle the aftermath of floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and cyclonic storms.
The High-Level Committee, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has allocated Rs.1247.29 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund to Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, with Puducherry receiving Rs.33.06 crore. These funds are intended to bolster local response efforts in conjunction with state-level resources.
During the 2024-25 financial year, the central government disbursed Rs.20,264.40 crore to 28 states under the State Disaster Response Fund and Rs.5,160.76 crore to 19 states from the National Disaster Response Fund. These allocations underscore the government's commitment to immediate and effective disaster response actions across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From December, my letters to chief ministers, MPs and people will be in their state language: Home Minister Amit Shah in RS.
By abrogating Article 370, Modi govt fulfilled Constitution framers' dream of 'one Constitution, one flag': Home Minister Amit Shah in RS.
Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast, left extremism were impeding country's growth; 92,000 people lost lives: Amit Shah in RS.
Narendra Modi govt gave befitting reply to Pakistan with surgical, air strike within 10 days of attacks in Uri and Pulwama: Amit Shah in RS.
Left-wing extremism will end by March 31, 2026: Home Minister Amit Shah tells Rajya Sabha.