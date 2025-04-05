India Approves Rs.1280 Crore Aid for Disaster-Hit States

In a significant move, the Indian government has sanctioned Rs.1280.35 crore to aid states affected by severe natural disasters in 2024. The decision signals a strong collaboration between central and state governments to tackle the aftermath of floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and cyclonic storms.

The High-Level Committee, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has allocated Rs.1247.29 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund to Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, with Puducherry receiving Rs.33.06 crore. These funds are intended to bolster local response efforts in conjunction with state-level resources.

During the 2024-25 financial year, the central government disbursed Rs.20,264.40 crore to 28 states under the State Disaster Response Fund and Rs.5,160.76 crore to 19 states from the National Disaster Response Fund. These allocations underscore the government's commitment to immediate and effective disaster response actions across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)