Maharashtra CM Vows Action in Pregnant Woman's Death Case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has committed to taking stringent action in response to the tragic death of a pregnant woman, allegedly due to denial of treatment by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. The state has launched an investigation following public outrage and it plans to implement SOPs to avert future occurrences.

A probe is underway by the Pune district administration after the woman, Tanisha Bhise, reportedly died when hospital authorities demanded a hefty advance payment before admission. The hospital claims the complaints are misleading, but the Pune District Collector has formed a committee to deliver findings in two days.

The incident has caused unrest and led to protests, with BJP supporters vandalizing a doctor's clinic. As investigations continue, officials, including BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe and Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state that those responsible will face consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)