Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Vows Action in Pregnant Woman's Death Case

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pledges strict action following the death of a pregnant woman, allegedly denied treatment by a Pune hospital. A committee is investigating the incident, sparking public protests. The state government plans to develop SOPs to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:32 IST
Maharashtra CM Vows Action in Pregnant Woman's Death Case
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis *(. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has committed to taking stringent action in response to the tragic death of a pregnant woman, allegedly due to denial of treatment by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. The state has launched an investigation following public outrage and it plans to implement SOPs to avert future occurrences.

A probe is underway by the Pune district administration after the woman, Tanisha Bhise, reportedly died when hospital authorities demanded a hefty advance payment before admission. The hospital claims the complaints are misleading, but the Pune District Collector has formed a committee to deliver findings in two days.

The incident has caused unrest and led to protests, with BJP supporters vandalizing a doctor's clinic. As investigations continue, officials, including BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe and Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state that those responsible will face consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025