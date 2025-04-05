NSE Chief Chats Up Finance with JK Governor

In a significant meeting, NSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Kumar Chauhan met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday.

The discussions between the two leaders centered around pressing issues such as enhancing financial literacy and spearheading industrial development in the region.

The engagement aims to create a dialogue on how financial education and industrial advancements can mutually benefit Jammu and Kashmir's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)