NSE Chief Chats Up Finance with JK Governor

NSE Managing Director Ashish Kumar Chauhan met with Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss financial literacy and industrial development. The meeting highlights key topics impacting the region's financial landscape and potential growth opportunities through collaborative efforts in financial education and industrial progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:21 IST
In a significant meeting, NSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Kumar Chauhan met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday.

The discussions between the two leaders centered around pressing issues such as enhancing financial literacy and spearheading industrial development in the region.

The engagement aims to create a dialogue on how financial education and industrial advancements can mutually benefit Jammu and Kashmir's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

